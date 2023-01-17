Khurda Road-Bolangir Railway Project: Rly Minister Inspects Ongoing Works

Khurda: East Coast Railway General Manager Roop Narayan Sunkar inspected the Khurda Road – Nuagaon Railway Section, and took stock of various ongoing works along with ongoing construction works between Nuagaon and Dasapalla.

Sunkar also inspected the Road Over Bridge (ROB) work at Khurda Road and Khurda Road – Nuagaon Railway Section with window trailing and reviewed safety related and traffic facility works.

Apart from this, General Manager Sunkar took stock of construction work and reviewed the under construction bridges & other construction works and emphasized upon early completion of targeted works. He also advised officials to focus for the speedy completion of project especially, passenger-centric amenities.

The 15.5Kms stretch of Railway section between Nuagaon and Dasapalla has been targeted to be completed by March 2023 has 57 Minor and 3 Major Bridges along with 15 Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and 04 Road Over Bridges (ROBs). The estimated cost of this section is Rupees 190 crores.

Out of 301 Kms stretch in Khurda Road-Bolangir Rail Line project, 115.36 Km of project commissioned (Khurda Rd. to Nuagaon – 90.43Km & Balangir to Jhartarabha-24.93Km). Nuagaon – Daspalla (15.445 Km) is targeted to be completed by March 2023 and Jhartarbha-Khambeswarpalli-Sonepur (11.40+10.30=21.70Kms) is targeted to be completed by March 2023.

Hon’ble Minister of Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw is giving priority for the Development of railway infrastructure of the region along with various project works going in Odisha and also is monitoring the developmental works regularly.

Vaishnaw also advised Railway officials of ECoR to work with proper coordination with the all agencies from the grassroots to sort-out land acquisition and other issues raised during construction of the much awaited public centric project.

He also advised Railway officials that grassroot coordination will make a fruitful result for early completion of Khurda Road-Bolangir Rail Line.