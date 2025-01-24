The much-awaited Khurda Road-Balangir railway project in Odisha has received Stage-II forest clearance, marking a significant milestone in its progress. This clearance allows for track laying between Daspalla and Adhenigarh, bringing the project closer to completion while ensuring minimal environmental impact.



The railway line, spanning 289 km, is expected to enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time, and boost economic development in western Odisha. The project has been a long-standing demand, particularly for improving accessibility to Balangir, Boudh, Sonepur, and Nayagarh districts.



Officials from East Coast Railway (ECoR) confirmed that with the forest clearance in place, work on the remaining sections will expedite, aiming for early commissioning. The project is also crucial for freight movement, fostering industrial growth and job opportunities in the region.



The Khurda Road-Balangir railway project is being executed in phases, with multiple sections already operational. The latest clearance is expected to accelerate the remaining construction, bringing the vision of seamless rail connectivity across Odisha closer to reality.