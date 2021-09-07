Khurda Police Raids Manababad Sangathan Chief Manas Das’ House In City

Bhubaneswar: Khurda Police today raided the house of Manas Ranjan Das, the head of a humanitarian organisation ‘Manababad’, accused of murder.

The police searched Das’s house at Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar and seized several important documents.

“We are investigating about Manas Das’s humanitarian organisation Manababad, if it is registered or not,” said Khordha SDPO Sushil Mishra. He added that some photos and banners were seized from his house.

Manas Das was arrested in connection with the murder of Satyabrata Naik. He has been arrested on charges of kidnapping, murder, destruction of evidence, and so on. Khordha police have also arrested Manas’ son Manoranjan for brutally assaulting a father-son duo.

On August 2, the deceased Satyabrata Nayak of Manpur village under Begunia police station was abducted and taken ton Kardagadia village, where the goons of the humanitarian organization beat him to death. Police had arrested six suspects in connection with the killing, but Manas Das was not arrested even though the FIR named him. This led to widespread resentment among the people, who were victims to the humanitarian organisations’ atrocities.

Apart from Satyabrata Nayak’s murder, the list of allegations against Manas Das’s humanitarian organisation went on adding. Those who disobeyed the rules of the organisation were subjected to horrifying torture.

The real picture of the organisation came to light after a video of Maguni Nayak and his son being beaten up mercilessly in a room in Kadaba village of Bolgarh in Khordha district went viral. Ever since then, several other victims are coming forward to narrate their ordeal.