Khurda: Man Brutally Hacked to Death Over Old Rivalry

Khurda: A 36-year-old man was brutally hacked to death by sword-wielding miscreants in in Mukundaprasad area within ​​Khurda Model police station limits on Sunday.

According to reports, the deceased man has been identified as Sajid Khan of Mukundaprasad. Some youths of nearby Podasahi allegedly attacked Sajid with deadly weapons. After learning about the incident, some locals rushed Sajid to Khurda Hospital but the doctor declared him dead.

If sources are to be believed, due to conflicts between two groups in the area, the police administration had resolved the issue with the peace committee of the area. Today, some youths of the other group brutally assaulted Sajid with swords.

Tensions prevailed in the locality following the brutal murder.

Industrial Police also investigated the crime scene. However, no arrests were made till the last report came in.