Khurda District Comes Under Red Zone After Spike In Covid-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: As the number of active COVID-19 cases in Khurda crossing 2,500, the district has come under the red zone.

On Wednesday, government Odisha COVID Dashboard also showed Khurda district’s map marked in red (colour) with 2,856 active cases.

According to reports, with 5,811 cases, Khurda district alone contributes around 51% of the active cases in Odisha.

Meanwhile, Chief of Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty also sounded alert for Khurda and Cuttack districts.

Mohanty said that Khurda district has been declared red zone, keeping in mind the sudden spike in the positivity rate of COVID cases in the capital city Bhubaneswar.

Mohanty also said that the average positive cases in these districts have increased from around 400 to 600.

On October 12, out of 615 new positive cases in Odisha, Khurda reported 323 COVID cases, which is more than 50% of the State’s tally. Out of 7 COVID deaths reported in Odisha on Tuesday, 2 are from Khurda. Similarly, out of six COVID deaths reported on October 11, two were from Khurda.