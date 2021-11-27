Khurda Bus Mishap: Odisha CM Announces Rs 2 L Ex-Gratia

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased killed in a road mishap in Khurda district.

At least three persons were killed while nine others sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck hit a stationary bus at Belapada Chhak on NH-16 in Balugaon area.

Expressing deep grief over the tragic death of three students from Rangeilunda of Ganjam district in the accident, the Odisha CM conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families and sanctioned the ex gratia amount.

The CM also announced that the State Government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.