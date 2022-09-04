Khudurukuni Osha comes to an end!

Bhubaneswar: Girls and women across Odisha observed the last Khudurukuni Osha on Sunday with the series of the Osha coming to an end. Odia women observe the Osha every Sunday in the month of Bhadrav for the sake of their brothers wishing their all-round safety and development.

With utmost care and devotion, the women worship idols of Maa Mangala made of clay. They collect flowers from the nearby areas on Saturday night for decorating the idols. On Sunday morning after taking bath they engage themselves in making garlands followed by morning worship of the Goddess.

They wear ‘vrata’ a piece of sacred thread in their wrists or arms. The married women get many offerings from their parental houses like fruits, sweets, and other accessories of bhog to be offered to the goddess.

This year four Sundays fell in the month of Bhadrav. Thousands of devotees observed the last Osha with great fanfare in several villages here. The markets witnessed heavy rush with women thronging shops and all places.