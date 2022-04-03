Khordha: Police Seize Crude Bombs, Gunpowder, Stolen Bikes From Jariput Forest

Khordha: Town police on Sunday seized five crude bombs, gunpowder, and two stolen bikes from a house inside Jariput forest.

Following direction from Khordha SP Alekh Chandra Pahi, SDPO Susil Kumar Mishra and under the supervision of Town Police in-charge DSP Sanjay Kumar Pattanayak, a team led by ASI Padmalochan Behra conducted a raid in the forest area.

During the raid, Khordha Town police seized five crude bombs, gunpowder weighing around 500 grams, and one motorcycle and one scooter from a house located inside Jariput forest. The estimated cost of the seized items will be around Rs 50,000.

On the other hand, police suspect the involvement of one, Kalu Samanataray, among others behind the illegal activity.

According to the Khordha Town Police Station, a case (160/22) has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.

