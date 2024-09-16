Bhubaneswar: Minister for Law, Works & Excise Government of Odisha and Chilika Assembly Constituency MLA Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday met the family members of a suspected ‘murder’ victim and assured justice.

Law Minister directed the police administration to take immediate action in accordance with the law and arrest the accused within 24 hours.

“Our government is committed to providing justice,” the minister said.

A youth identified as Maga Subudhi was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Hatabaradiha village in Khordha district. Suspecting murder, family members put the deceased’s body on the NH and blocked the National Highway.

Tension ran high until the Law Minister reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The agitation was called off after Harichandan assured of all help and immediate justice to the victim’s family members.

Taking to his X handle, the Law Minister wrote, “Today, the family of Maga Subudhi of Vishwal Sahi village near Hatabardiha village under Chilika constituency has alleged suspicious in the death of their son. After investigating, I directed the local police administration to take immediate action in accordance with the law and take the accused into police custody within 24 hours.”

“I offer condolences to the families of the deceased and assure that our government is committed to providing justice to everyone,” he added.