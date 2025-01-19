India’s men’s and women’s teams both clinched victories at the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi.

The women’s team defeated Nepal 78-40, while the men’s team won 54-36.

Both teams remained unbeaten throughout the competition, showcasing India’s dominance in this indigenous sport.

The finals were held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and were attended by several dignitaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women’s team for their historic victory in the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup.

The team defeated Nepal with a dominant score of 78-40 in the final match held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Modi praised the team’s skill, determination, and teamwork, highlighting how this triumph has brought more attention to one of India’s oldest traditional sports and inspired young athletes across the nation.

He expressed hope that this achievement would encourage more youngsters to pursue Kho Kho in the future.

India celebrated a historic double victory at the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Both the men’s and women’s teams clinched the coveted trophies, showcasing dominance and determination throughout the tournament.

The finals were held in New Delhi, with the men’s team defeating Nepal 54-36 and the women’s team winning 78-40 against the same opponents.

This remarkable achievement underscores India’s prowess in the indigenous sport, marking a proud moment for the nation and setting a strong foundation for Kho Kho on the global stage.