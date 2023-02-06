Khimji Jewellers ‘Valentine Lovestruck Collection 2023’ launched

Bhubaneswar: To add more sparkle to this Valentine season for love and gifting, Khimji Jewellers, the most trusted and preferred Jewellery brand of Odisha has launched its exclusive Valentine collection under the campaign ‘Lovestruck Collection 2023’ available from 3rd to 14th Feb 2023.

The collection includes Diamonds pendants, rings, and bracelets of starting from Rs12,600. Khimji Jewellers has also announced a ‘Selfie Contest’ for the couples visiting to the store.

To participate in the contest, couple has to click a picture in the designated selfie zone set up at the Khimji Stores and there after post the selfie in his/her Facebook or Instagrampage and tag #khimjijewellers as well as mention @khimjijewellersoffical. The best photo will be uploaded on the Khimji Jewellers official account.

Speaking on the occasions, Mitesh Khimji, Director of Khimji Jewellers, said “Valentine’s Day is the celebration of love. Understanding this sentiment of our customers, each piece is uniquely crafted with love and passion. The “Lovestruck-2023” collection epitomises the perfect expression of love for our loved ones.”