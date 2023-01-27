Khimji Jewellers introduces exclusive 2023 Bridal Blessings Offer

Bhubaneswar: Khimji Jewellers, this wedding season, brings the ‘Bridal Blessings’ offer to make any bride’s big day even more unforgettable with its exclusive collection of bridal jewellery.

Starting from 20th January 2023, the uniquely designed ‘Bridal Blessings’ offer from the finest and most trusted jewellers in Odisha; Khimji includes one free gold coin on every purchase of Gold Jewellery worth Rs 30,000/- and two free gold coins on every purchase of Diamond Jewellery worth Rs 30,000/-.

Speaking on the motivation behind the Bridal Blessings collection, Mitesh Khimji, Director of Khimji Jewellers stated that “For a bride, jewellery is not simply a purchase-it’s an investment of emotions and sentiments. At Khimji Jewellers, we see it as our duty to associate with such aspirations. With our exclusive Bridal Blessings collection and the gold coin offer everyone will be excited to go for it.”