Khimji Foundation contributes Rs 11 L for Shrimandira Parikrama Project

Bhubaneswar: Khimji Foundation, the philanthropic wing of one of Odisha’s largest jewellery chain Khimji Jewellers, today donated Rs 11 lakh towards the development of Shrimandira Parikrama Project of Shree Jagannath Temple.

Mitesh Khimji &Sumeet Khimji, Directors of KHIMJI Foundation presented the token of devotion to Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri. The Shrimandira Parikrama Yojana (Jagannath temple corridor plan) was announced by the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Mitesh Khimji, Director of Khimji Foundation stated, “One should not consider this as a donation because who can donate what to the one who runs the universe. This contribution is towards the project that is aimed at enhancing the comfort of the pilgrims coming from around the world and also restoring our heritage which is a dream project of our beloved Chief Minister. We sincerely pay our gratitude towards this effort of State Govt. for bringing such a project which was highly needed for facilitating smooth pilgrimage to millions of devotees coming to our place from across the Country”.