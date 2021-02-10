Khimji announces Valentine Collection ‘Lovestruck’ to celebrate season of love

Bhubaneswar: Known for its finest jewellery that are exclusively designed being both classical and modern appearances of its customers in mind, Khimji today launched its exclusive Valentine collection ‘Lovestruck 2021’ to celebrate this season of love. Inspired by tales of eternal love, the new range of valentine collection is designed to add sparkle and make every loved one special!

In celebrating this week of love and symbolizing it with diamonds, this specially made collection – ‘Lovestruck’ offers an unique and modern collection of affordable fine diamond jewellery starting from just Rs 11,000. The collection is available at all Khimji stores across Odisha- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur and Rourkela.

“Valentine’s Day is the celebration of love stories that are timeless. Understanding the sentiment of our customers, we have come up with this collection of affordable diamond jewelleries where each piece is crafted to make it the perfect expression of love.”, said Krishnendu Sen, Executive Director Khimji Jewellers.

The ‘Lovestruck’ collection includes range of pendants, rings, bracelets, necklace and bands of diamond. Apart from this, Khimji boasts of the biggest variety and collection of jewellery in the state, suited for all and any occasion. Apart from this, Khimji with radio partner 92.7 Big FM has announced a ‘Selfie Contest’ from 8th to 14th February 2021 to add some more sparkle to this season of gifting. Top 3 winners of the contest shall get free Gold Coin. As per the rule of the contest one has to visit the nearest Khimji Store and take a selfie at the specially designed ‘Selfie Spot’ inside the store; and thereafter post the selfie in his/her Facebook or Instagram timeline and tag ‘Khimjijewellersofficial’ and ‘92.7 Big FM’ page. Top 3 contestants from each store with highest likes on their post will be the winner.

About Khimji

Khimji has its stores in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Berhampur and Cuttack. The jewellery brand offers a vast and unique jewellery collection of Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Silver and other precious metals and stones. Apart from jewellery, Khimji has a unique collection of top international brands of watches and accessories. Since its inception 84 years ago, Khimji Jewellers continue to remain the finest jeweller of choice for the people of Odisha.