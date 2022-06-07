Khelo India Youth Games
Twin cityBhubaneswarBreaking

Khelo India Youth Games 2021: 20 Players, 1 Judo Coach of KISS to Represent Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
61

Bhubaneswar: A total of 20 players and one Judo Coach of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have been selected to represent Odisha State for participation in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

According to reports, eight boys & 12 girls and one Judo Coach of KISS will participate in different events i.e Athletics, Cycling, Football, Kho Kho, Judo and Weightlifting which is going on at Panchkula, Haryana from 4th to 13th June 2022.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated all and he also conveyed his best wishes to them.

Sl No Athlete Name Gender Game
01 Lalu Prasad Bhoi M Athletic
02 Rohit Hembram M Cycling
03 Jema Soy F Football
04 Arjun Singh M Kho Kho
05 Karan Marndi M Kho Kho
06 Dillip Sabar M Kho Kho
07 Sanjeet Chatomba M Kho Kho
08 Kadambini Majhi F Kho Kho
09 Archana Majhi F Kho Kho
10 Subhashree Singh F Kho Kho
11 Magai Majhi F Kho Kho
12 Sankara Majhi M Judo
13 Sulendri Challan F Judo
14 Gayatri Sabar F Judo
15 Jyoshna Sabar F Weightlifting
16 Lalita Bhatra F Weightlifting
17 Mamita Mallick F Weightlifting
18 Mina Santa F Weightlifting
19 Mina Santa F Weightlifting
20 Sadananda Bariha M Weightlifting
21 Kandan Murmu M Judo Coach
Pragativadi News Service 4750 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking