Khelo India Youth Games 2021: 20 Players, 1 Judo Coach of KISS to Represent Odisha
Bhubaneswar: A total of 20 players and one Judo Coach of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have been selected to represent Odisha State for participation in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.
According to reports, eight boys & 12 girls and one Judo Coach of KISS will participate in different events i.e Athletics, Cycling, Football, Kho Kho, Judo and Weightlifting which is going on at Panchkula, Haryana from 4th to 13th June 2022.
Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated all and he also conveyed his best wishes to them.
|Sl No
|Athlete Name
|Gender
|Game
|01
|Lalu Prasad Bhoi
|M
|Athletic
|02
|Rohit Hembram
|M
|Cycling
|03
|Jema Soy
|F
|Football
|04
|Arjun Singh
|M
|Kho Kho
|05
|Karan Marndi
|M
|Kho Kho
|06
|Dillip Sabar
|M
|Kho Kho
|07
|Sanjeet Chatomba
|M
|Kho Kho
|08
|Kadambini Majhi
|F
|Kho Kho
|09
|Archana Majhi
|F
|Kho Kho
|10
|Subhashree Singh
|F
|Kho Kho
|11
|Magai Majhi
|F
|Kho Kho
|12
|Sankara Majhi
|M
|Judo
|13
|Sulendri Challan
|F
|Judo
|14
|Gayatri Sabar
|F
|Judo
|15
|Jyoshna Sabar
|F
|Weightlifting
|16
|Lalita Bhatra
|F
|Weightlifting
|17
|Mamita Mallick
|F
|Weightlifting
|18
|Mina Santa
|F
|Weightlifting
|19
|Mina Santa
|F
|Weightlifting
|20
|Sadananda Bariha
|M
|Weightlifting
|21
|Kandan Murmu
|M
|Judo Coach
