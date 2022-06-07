Khelo India Youth Games 2021: 20 Players, 1 Judo Coach of KISS to Represent Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 20 players and one Judo Coach of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have been selected to represent Odisha State for participation in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

According to reports, eight boys & 12 girls and one Judo Coach of KISS will participate in different events i.e Athletics, Cycling, Football, Kho Kho, Judo and Weightlifting which is going on at Panchkula, Haryana from 4th to 13th June 2022.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated all and he also conveyed his best wishes to them.