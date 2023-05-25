Khelo India University Games: KIIT Rugby Men & Women Teams storms into semis

The 3rd Khelo India University Games 2022 jointly organized by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is scheduled to be held at various cities of Uttar Pradesh.

On the 2nd day of the Rugby event, KIIT Men Team defeated Shivaji University, Kolhapur by a score of 40:0 in the 3rd league match to emerge as pool toppers. The Women Team also defeated Shivaji University, Kolhapur by a score of 36:5 in the 3rd league match to emerge as pool toppers.

In the Quarter Finals the KIIT Men Team defeated University of Calicut by a score of 22:5 and the Women Team defeated KISS University by a score of 20:0 to storm into the semi-finals. In the Semi Final matches tomorrow the Men’s team will play Lovely Professional University, Punjab and the Women’s team will play Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

In the Tennis event, KIIT Women team defeated Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak by a score of 3:0 games and started their campaign on a winning note.

Sambalpur University started their Football Women event campaign on a losing note to GNDU, Amritsar by a score of 2:0. The medal winner Hockey Teams of Sambalpur will start their campaign tomorrow. Also Utkal University will start their campaign tomorrow in the Swimming Women event.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated all the players of Rugby Teams & Tennis Teams for their excellent performance and wished good luck to all the players of KIIT, Utkal & Sambalpur Universities for this mega event.