Khelo India University Games 2022: KIIT Rugby Women Team Wins Gold, Men Team Bags Silver

The 03rd Khelo India University Games 2022 jointly organized by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is scheduled to be held at various cities of Uttar Pradesh.

On the final day of the Rugby event, Women Team defeated University of Mumbai, Mumbai by a score of 56:0 to emerge as Champions and clinch the Gold Medal. The Men Team won the Silver Medal after losing the finals to Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune.

In the Tennis event, KIIT Men team defeated Renaissance University, Indore by a score of 3:0 games in their 2nd Match. In the Women Category KIIT University and SRM University, Chennai match is in progress and the score is tied at 1:1 games with both teams winning one singles match, the doubles match is underway which will decide the winner.

In the Swimming Women Category, Utkal University Pratyasa Ray won the Gold Medal in the 100M Backstroke and Silver Medal in the 400M Freestyle events.

Sambalpur University Started their Hockey Men Women event campaign on a winning note by defeating Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi by a score of 1:0.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT Rugby Teams & Pratyasa from Utkal on winning Medals. He also thanked Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik for providing all support to the participants from all 3 Universities of Odisha