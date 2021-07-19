‘Khelo India’ Centresare Being Opened For Nurturing Of Athletes: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: As a part of the Government’s vision to strengthen the sports ecosystem in the country at the grassroots level, a low-cost, effective sports training mechanism has been developed wherein past “Champion Athletes” would become coaches and mentors so that their expertise and experience would be properly utilised for nurturing of athletes at the grassroots level and to ensure a sustained source of income for them.

The grant to each Khelo India Centre (KIC) will be provided for remuneration of the past champion athlete as a coach, support staff, purchase of equipment, sports kit, consumables, participation in competition and events. In 267 districts of 26 States/UTs, 360 KICs have been opened.

The selection of talent pools is yet to be finalised by the centres. Each KIC is provided with a non-recurring grant of ₹ 5.00 lakhs initially for up-gradation of the existing facility, the field of play, sports equipment and consumables, etc. In addition, ₹ 5.00 lakhs per year is given as a recurring grant each year for the next 04 years to meet the recurring expenditure such as procurement of sports equipment, consumable sports kit, etc. and remuneration of past champion athletes engaged as coach/mentor.

