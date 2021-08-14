Khela Hobe Divas To Spark In Various States On Aug 16: TMC

Kolkata: ‘Khela Hobe’, the most used political slogan during this year’s Bengal elections, seemed to have made its strong imperishable impact among the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, and still, the party is on its high note over this political mania.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that it will go ahead with the original plan of celebrating Khela Hobe Divas’ on August 16 and this is to be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Haryana, Bihar, and many other states.

Mamata Banerjee also dedicated her party’s unofficial anthem for encouraging sports activities in the state ahead of Khela Hobe Divas.

Meanwhile, the BJP has hit out at the TMC over the ‘Khela Hobe Divas’, saying West Bengal’s ruling party should consider the people who died in 1946.

The saffron party also asked the TMC to be sensitive to the sixteen football fans who lost their lives in a stampede during a Calcutta Football League match between rival clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal on August 16, 1980.

Speaking to a news agency, TMC MLA, and a close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee, Madam Mitro said that the ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan will reverberate across India in the coming days and some will celebrate under the flag of Trinamool Congress while others may not use any party symbol.

“BJP wanted to obstruct as they are fond of violence but our party wants peace, soon TMC will reach across the country. Without the TMC an alliance or any front is not possible,” said Mitra.

Notably, the Khela Hobe slogan became famous during the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year. This became the poll beugel for the party.