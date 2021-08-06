Khel Ratna Award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

He said that he has been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. “I thank them for their views. Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride to India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him,” he said.

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zbStlMNHdq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021