Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: After Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff loses her calm

Mumbai: Seems like the controversies over the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ hosted by Rohit Shetty are not ending anytime soon. Recently, Asim Riaz’s much-talked-about fight made a lot of headlines. At the same time, now another participant in the show has attacked her fellow contestants. It was none other than Jackie Shroff’s daughter and Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. In the new episode of the reality show, Krishna got into an argument with Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Tension increased between the three after Krishna was accused of doing stunts at her convenience.

In the recent episode of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’, Rohit Shetty asked Krishna and Shalin to decide among themselves who will perform the Red Funda task against Gashmeer Mahajani. Krishna then backed out and asked Shalin to perform the stunt. Then, the makers introduced the grasshopper stunt, where Rohit chose Ashish, Niyati and Krishna to compete against Gashmeer.

Two out of three had to perform this stunt. Krishna then refused to perform and Ashish and Niyati had to go for the stunt. At this time, Nimrit and Shalin told Krishna that she should perform the stunt, as she had backed out from the previous stunt. However, this irritated Krishna and she angrily said, ‘You don’t need to tell me which stunt I should do and which I shouldn’t.’ Even Rohit Shetty accused her of avoiding the stunts.Krishna then expressed her disappointment in a video and said, ‘Mera Dimaag bahut kharab hai abhi. No one else knows you, only you know yourself best. There was a lot of pressure from all sides and everyone had their own opinion about the task. Everyone thought the stunt was easy. Maybe it was easy for them, but it was definitely not easy for me.’. This was followed by lot of drama on the show.