Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promos out

Mumbai: The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 have released promos of this upcoming season and it is going viral on social media.

In the latest promo, Anjum Fakih and Aishwarya Sharma can be seen in a war of words. But Rohit Shetty interrupts and puts them amid the jungle. He says in Hindi, “There’s no place for planning and plotting in my show. I make the rules here. This time, every level is scarier than the previous one.” The promo wraps up with the two actors in a jungle with wolves getting set to launch an attack on them.

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah and TV actor Rohit Roy can be seen dancing to Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor starrer Befikre song Ude Dil Befikre on the sets. As again Rohit Shetty interrupts them and says… “Mere world maid dil nahi, gadiya aur insan udne par taliya bajti hai”. He later shifts them to an undisclosed location.

Rohit Shetty’s stunt show is all set to return with its 13th season this year. Anjum Fakih, Soundous Mufakir, Daisy Sah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Bose Roy, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakre, Nyraa M Banerji, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, and Anjali Anand will be competing for the coveted cup. This time makers have made sure to up the level of the game and test the limits of all the participants.

Interestingly, Abdu Rozik who rose to fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 16 is all set to mark his presence in this adventure show. The Tajikistani singer has reportedly flown to Cape Town.