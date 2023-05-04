Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam shares the new logo; Rohit Roy confirms joining the show

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty returns with the 13th season of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, and the contestant line-up seems quite interesting.

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon and the contestants are confirmed for the same. Recently, Archana Gautam revealed the new logo of the show and fans cannot keep calm.

Rohit Roy is back-in-action as he is all geared up to entertain the audiences with television’s most popular action-adventure reality series. The actor who has an acting career in films and television spanning more than twenty-five years, is known for his roles in Swabhimaan (1995-1998), Des Me Nikla Hoga Chand (2001-2005), Plan (2004), Apartment (2010), Ek Khiladi Ek Hasina (2005), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Kaabil (2017). Rohit has finally confirmed that he is one of the participants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. He also revealed that his daughter was worried about him doing death defying stunts in the show.

Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Moufakir, Archana Gautam, Nyrra Banerjee, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy etc are a few confirmed contestants for the upcoming season.

Well, the show is in the pre – production stage and will soon be going on air.

The contestants will be leaving for Argentina in a few weeks from now.