Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Wraps Up; Know What Contestants Did Right After Shoot

Cape Town: The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town has wrapped up, and the team is flying back to India.

Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul and Shweta Tiwari travelled together to the airport and shared a series of fun videos.

Making the most of their last few hours in Cape Town, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood tried their hands at shooting.

Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand, was surprised by two fans from Pakistan who met him at the airport.

Divyanka Tripathi, who is one of the finalists this season, spent a quiet evening with her coffee before taking the flight back home. She even shared photos of souvenirs, which she received as a token of love from her fans in South Africa.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will launch on Colors next month.