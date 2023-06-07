Kharif Crops’ MSP Sees Up To 10.35 Pc Hike; Paddy MSP Up By Rs 143 To Rs 2,183/Quintal

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved MSP of all mandated kharif crops that are grown in 2023-24 crop year and procured in Kharif Marketing Season (October-September).

Briefing media later, Food Minister Piyush Goyal said: ”Farmers will benefit from the increase in the MSP at a time when the retail inflation is in a declining trend.” ”In agriculture, we have been fixing MSP from time to time based on the recommendations of CACP (Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices). The increase in MSP of the kharif crops for this year is highest compared to the previous years,” he added.

In kharif cereals, MSP of the ‘common grade’ paddy has been increased by 7 per cent (Rs 143) to Rs 2,183 per quintal for 2023-24 from Rs 2,040 in the previous year. The support price of ‘A’ grade variety of paddy has been raised by Rs 143 to Rs 2,203 per quintal from Rs 2,060.

Jowar (hybrid) and jowar (maldandi) MSP have been fixed at Rs 3,180 and Rs 3,225 per quintal respectively, which are 7 per cent and 7.85 per cent higher than Rs 2,970 and Rs 2,990 in 2022-23.

Maize MSP has increased by 6.5 per cent to Rs 2,090 per quintal for 2023-24 from Rs 1,962 per quintal in 2022-23. The MSP for ragi has been increased by 7.49 per cent to 3,846 per quintal for 2023-23 from Rs 3,578 per quintal in 2022-23.

Paddy is the main kharif crop, the sowing of which normally begins with the onset of southwest monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected a normal monsoon for the June-September period despite the evolving El Nino conditions.

Asked about the double-digit inflation in cereals, Goyal said the inflation is lower than other countries, while stressing that this is reflective of a rise in demand for cereals owing to an increase in income.

The PM has given high priority to check food inflation, which is much under control compared to other countries, he said, adding that a group of ministers under Home Minister Amit Shah regularly meets to take stock of the situation.

Among pulses, moong has seen the maximum increase of 10.35 per cent in MSP at Rs 8,558 per quintal in 2023-24 from Rs 7,755 per quintal in 2022-23.

Tur support price has been increased by 6.06 per cent to Rs 7,000 per quintal from Rs 6,600 per quintal, while that of urad MSP has been raised by 5.3 per cent to Rs 6,950 per quintal from Rs 6,600 per quintal in the said period.

In oilseeds, sesamum MSP saw a increase of 10.28 per cent Rs 8,635 per quintal in 2023-24 from Rs 7,830 per quintal in 2022-23, followed by groundnut MSP by 9 per cent to Rs 6,377 per quintal from Rs 5,850 per quintal, and soyabean (yellow) MSP by 6.97 per cent to Rs 4,600 per quintal from Rs 4,300 per quintal in the said period.