Kharagpur-Khurda Road-Kharagpur Train Service Restored

Bhubaneswar: Kharagpur-Khurda Road-Kharagpur Train service has been restored with effect from 3rd May 2022 from both directions. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the train service was restricted as per Covid Protocol.

18021/18022 Kharagpur-Khurda Road-Kharagpur Train from Kharagpur is leaving at 0440hrs (04.40 a.m.) and from Khurda Road leaving at 1645hrs (04.45 a.m.) w.e.f. 3rd May 2022.

This train has One AC Chair Car, 13 Second Class Seating, and Two Guard, Luggage cum Second Class Seating Coaches in its composition having stoppages at Narayangarh, Bakhrabad, Belda, Nekurseni, Dantan, Laxamannath Road, Jaleswar, Rajghat Halt, Amarda Road, Basta, New Mayurbhanj Road, Rupsa, Haldipara, Balasore, Nilgiri Road, Khantapara, Bahanaga Bazar, Soro, Markona, Ranital, Bhadrak, Kenduapada, Manjuri Road, Baitarani Road, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Dhanmandal, Kapilas Road, Khantikhal Nidhipur, Barang, Bhubaneswar New, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar and Lingaraj Temple Road between Kharagpur and Khurda Road.