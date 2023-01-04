Khanjawala Rerun: Woman Dies After Truck Drags Her Nearly 3 Km In UP

A lady government officer was killed after being hit by a speeding truck and dragged for nearly three kilometres on Wednesday in the Mawai Buzurg village of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency ANI.

The incident comes just four days after a Delhi woman was killed in a similar manner after being dragged under a car for 12 km.

According to the UP Police, the woman was riding a scooter when the truck hit her. As a result, the woman fell down and got stuck under the truck. The truck, however, did not stop and continued on for 3 km and halted only when it caught fire.

In a similar incident, Anjali Singh was killed on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after being hit and dragged by a car in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area. The victim’s friend, Nidhi, who was riding a pillion at the time of the accident, claimed that the deceased was drunk at the time and had insisted on riding the two-wheeler. However, the autopsy report of the victim did not show any trace of alcohol in her blood.

The incident has sparked a nationwide outrage including people in the national capital who are questioning the police’s apparent lack of commitment to making the city’s roads safer for residents.