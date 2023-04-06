Khandagiri Police Station SI Arrested By Vigilance

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuth today arrested sub-inspector of Police of Khandagiri police station for accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man to hush up a case.

SI Sushant Swain demanded the amount from a person for the final report of a case. Today, the vigilance officers caught him while taking illegal gratification near Naka Gate near Khandagiri. Bribe money has been seized from him, vigilance said.

Swain is being interrogated by the vigilance. Later, it is said that his house and other places associated with him may be raided. It is said that vigilance may carry out further raids to find out he has accumulated disproportionate assets.