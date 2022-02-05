Khandagiri Mela To Be Observed Inside Temple With COVID Protocols, Devotees Barred

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed observation of Magha Saptami Mela or Khandagiri Mela inside the temple as per usual rituals and adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols but without the participation of devotees.

The traditional Mahga Saptami Mela, popularly known as Khandagiri Mela, is organised in Bhubaneswar every year with much fanfare, Orchestra, Opera Shows, etc.

The President of Jagamara Gramya Committee, Bhubaneswar had applied for observation of Magha Saptami Mela, or Khandagiri Mela, with procession. The government has stipulated organisation of such fairs subject to conditions of adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

However, the authorities anticipate that the maintenance of social distancing as per COVID-19 safety protocols would not be possible due to the expected large congregation which could endanger public safety.

In view of public safety, the BMC has decided that the Magha Saptami Mela (Khandagiri Mela) will be allowed inside the temple with usual rituals and strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols. However, devotees will be barred from participating.

Religious congregations, celebrations, opera, erection of temporary stalls for selling different items have been also strictly prohibited, by the civic body.