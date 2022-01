Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday announced that it has decided to cancel the Khandagiri Mela.

The decision was taken owing to the COVID pandemic.

However, the usual rituals of Magha Saptami will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID safety protocols, aid the BMC additional commissioner.

While there will be curbs on the gathering of people, jatra might also be cancelled, added the official.