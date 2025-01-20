The much-awaited Khandagiri Mela is set to commence on February 4 and will continue till February 12, drawing thousands of tourists, and traders to the historic Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves in Bhubaneswar.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated elaborate preparations to ensure a smooth and grand event. The fair, held annually, is a significant cultural and religious gathering, featuring spiritual discourses, folk performances, handicraft exhibitions, and a vibrant marketplace.

Authorities have urged visitors to follow safety guidelines and cooperate with the administration to make the event a success.