Khallikote University Receives UGC Recognition

Ganjam: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has accorded recognition to Khallikote Unitary University, one of the oldest educational institutions in Odisha.

The UGC has recognised Khallikote unitary university as a state varsity. The university has now been included in the list of state public universities under section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Geetanjali Dash, in-charge vice chancellor of Khalikote University, said that the varsity received the recognition letter from the UGC.

The institution was established in 1856 as a Zilla school and gained autonomous status in 1990. Accepting the public demand, the Odisha government declared the institution the status of a unitary university following an amendment to the Berhampur University’s jurisdiction in 2021. Nevertheless, it did not fulfil the UGC criteria and could not be listed as a state university or receive funds.