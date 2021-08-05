Khallikote MLA’s House Ransacked, Bombs Hurled On Supporters; Two Critical

Khallikote: Unidentified bike-borne miscreants hurled stones and vandalised the property of Khallikote MLA Suryamani Baidya on Thursday afternoon over suspected past rivalry.

According to reports, at around 4 pm nine unknown men armed with sharp weapons barged into the rented house of the legislator at Nirmalajhar and resorted to vandalism. They also ransacked two vehicles parked outside the house with swords.

As the MLA was away from the house, the hooligans then reached the latter’s native village at Keshapur Patnasahi and hurled four crude bombs at the MLA’s supporters and to terrorise the people as well.

Sources said the legislator and her husband Daitari Behera had gone to attend a blood donation camp at Tulasipur village to mark the birth anniversary of Rani Saheba V. Sugyani Kumari Deo when the miscreants strike the MLA’s house.

As per reports, two supporters of the MLA, identified as Mohan Majhi (50) and Simanchal Behera (20) suffered critical injuries in the attack and have been admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Reportedly, a platoon of police force has been deployed at the MLA’s house to maintain law and order and avert further untoward incidents.

It may be mentioned that three persons were injured in a clash at Kesharpur village three days ago and police had registered three separate cases (486, 487,488/21) in this regard.