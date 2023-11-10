Khalistani terrorist’s video: Canada says taking SFJ’s Air India threat ‘seriously’

Canada: The Canadian government is looking into the threats being circulated online, the Vancouver CTV News quoted the federal transportation minister’s spokesperson as saying.

According to the news report, the spokesperson said that Canada was investigating the threats being circulated online, but said nothing further.

Canada has informed India that security for Air India flights operating to and from the country’s airports has been enhanced even as law enforcement has said the matter is being investigated and taken “extremely seriously”.

The development came days after Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued threats through a video, saying Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport’s name would be changed and it would remain shut on November 19.

He also threatened people planning to travel via Air India airlines on that day, saying their “lives would be in danger”.

“We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India on November 19. There will be a global blockade. On November 19, don’t travel by Air India or your life will be in danger,” Pannun said in the video that surfaced on social media.