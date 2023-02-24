Khalistan Flag Raised At Consulate Of India In Brisbane; Police Confiscate It

New Delhi: The Honorary Consulate of India in Australia’s Brisbane was targeted by Khalistani supporters, who raised the Khalistan flag at the office, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

According to The Australia Today portal, the Consulate, located on Swann Road in Taringa suburb of Brisbane, was targeted by Khalistan supporters on the night of February 21 and Honorary Consul of India in Brisbane, Archana Singh, found the Khalistan flag at the office the next day.

She immediately informed the police, who confiscated the flag and swept the Honorary Consulate of India to check for any immediate threat.

“Police are surveilling the area to keep us safe. We have Strong faith in police authority,” Singh told The Australia Today.

The incident came days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Australia and stressed the need for vigilance against “radical activities” targeting the Indian community there.

EAM Jaishankar and his deputy V Muraleedharan, during their visit to Sydney and Melbourne on February 18, raised India’s concerns over the issue.

Jaishankar, during his meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, discussed the issue.

“Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasised the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting the Indian community,” Jaishankar tweeted.

However, on the same day, some Khalistani supporters threatened two Hindu Temples while they were celebrating Mahashivratri, as per the report.

It is to be noted that India has asked the Australian government to curb anti-India activities of the Khalistani separatists and also attacks on the Hindu temples.