KGF Chapter 2: Trailer Of Yash’s Magnum Opus To Be Released On March 27

Bengaluru: KGF: Chapter 2 aka KGF 2 is the upcoming magnum opus starring Kannada superstar Yash in the lead. Director Prashanth Neel has confirmed that the film’s trailer will be released on March 27 at 6.40pm.

KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced under the banner of Hombale Films.