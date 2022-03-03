KGF Chapter 2: Trailer Of Yash’s Magnum Opus To Be Released On March 27
Bengaluru: KGF: Chapter 2 aka KGF 2 is the upcoming magnum opus starring Kannada superstar Yash in the lead. Director Prashanth Neel has confirmed that the film’s trailer will be released on March 27 at 6.40pm.
There is always a thunder before the storm! KGF Chapter 2 Trailer on March 27th at 6:40 pm.


— Prashanth Neel
KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.
Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced under the banner of Hombale Films.