KGF Chapter 2: New Poster Out On Rocky Bhai’s Birthday, See Pic  

Mumbai: ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ actor Yash is celebrating his 36th birthday and his fans can’t keep calm. While warm wishes by fans and friends poured in from all sides on social media, the makers of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ made the occasion more special by dropping a new poster of the movie.

The poster features the stylish actor looking dapper and fierce while suited up. He is seen standing next to a signboard that reads “Caution… Danger Ahead,” hinting at his character Rocky’s intensity in KGF: Chapter 2.

KGF: Chapter 2 also features Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, Adheera, Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, Reena Desai, Raveena Tandon as PM Ramika Sen, and Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi.

KGF: Chapter 2 was supposed to hit theatres on October 23, 2020, to coincide with the Dusshera festival. However, because of the COVID-19 outbreak in India, the publication was postponed. The filmmakers stated in January 2021 that it would be released in theatres on July 16, 2021. It was, however, postponed once more for the same reason. The revised release date, April 14, 2022, was revealed in August 2021. It will be released in Kannada, as well as dubbed Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam versions.