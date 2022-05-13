KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash’s film inches towards 1200 crore-club

Bengaluru: Yash’s film continues to spread its magic at the box office ever since its release on April 14. Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the Prashanth Neel directorial has been standing strong in front of Hollywood release Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Bollywood releases like Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Runway 34 featuring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

It has become the third highest-grossing film beating SS Rajamouli’s recently released RRR. KGF 2 has surpassed the estimated record earnings and has proved to be a grand success at the box office.

It has secured its place not just in India but also in the overseas market and has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film. The film is expected to enter the 1200 crore club over the weekend if it continues to draw moviegoers at the same pace.

The global collection of the movie now stands over Rs 1170 crore. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and shared the record earnings of the film. He tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office! Week 1 – ₹ 720.31 cr | Week 2 – ₹ 223.51 cr | Week 3 – ₹ 140.55 cr | Week 4 | Day 1 – ₹ 11.46 cr, Day 2 – ₹ 8.90 cr, Day 3 – ₹ 24.65 cr, Day 4 – ₹ 25.42 cr, Day 5 – ₹ 8.07 cr, Day 6 – ₹ 6.84 cr, Day 7 – ₹ 5.92 cr, Total – ₹ 1175.63 cr FANTASTIC 4 Weeks.”