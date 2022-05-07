KGF Chapter 2 Actor Mohan Juneja Passes Away At 54

Mumbai: Actor and comedian Mohan Juneja who is well known for his performance in KGF: Chapter has passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru.

According to reports, the actor was unwell for a long time and failed to respond to the treatment.

In a decade long career as a comedian, Mohan featured in over 100 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Recently, he also appeared in the blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2.

He also appeared in the first installation of KGF. He went on to feature in several tv serials, including Vitara, that made him a household name.

Mohan was a native of Turuvekere district in Karnataka. He was born in Bengaluru. His father was a civil engineer and hence, he did his schooling in multiple places. However, he was never interested in studies.