KGF 2 Postponed: Raveena Says ‘Monster Will Only Arrive When Hall Is Filled With Gangsters’

New Delhi: The Most awaited movie sequel KGF 2 has been postponed again due to the ongoing pandemic. The film’s release has been postponed but a new date is yet to be announced.

Reportedly, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who also stars in the film, took to Instagram and shared a post that read, “The monster will only arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters!! His new arrival date will be announced soon.” The actress captioned the image as: “Witness the magnum opus come to life soon.”

KGF 2 features an ensemble cast including Yash as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena. The film is directed by Prashant Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.