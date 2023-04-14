KGF 2 Clocks 1 Year; Makers Hint At KGF 3 Plot
New Delhi: The makers of KGF on Friday hinted about the Chapter 3 as KGF 2 completed its one rocking year of its theatrical release.
The makers today dropped a video giving a glance at KGF Chapter 2’s journey, Rocky Bhai and his quest to becoming the ruler of KGF.
The most powerful promise kept by the most powerful man 💥
KGF 2 took us on an epic journey with unforgettable characters and action. A global celebration of cinema, breaking records, and winning hearts. Here’s to another year of great storytelling! #KGFChapter2#Yash… pic.twitter.com/iykI7cLOZZ
— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 14, 2023
Another text in the video reads: Mother of all collisions is yet to be witnessed.
From this message, it can be expected that Rocky may rise from the waters and the audience will witness a thrilling journey and violent collision in KGF Chapter 3.
Comments are closed.