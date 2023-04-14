KGF 3
KGF 2 Clocks 1 Year; Makers Hint At KGF 3 Plot

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The makers of KGF on Friday hinted about the Chapter 3 as KGF 2 completed its one rocking year of its theatrical release.

The makers today dropped a video giving a glance at KGF Chapter 2’s journey, Rocky Bhai and his quest to becoming the ruler of KGF.

Another text in the video reads: Mother of all collisions is yet to be witnessed.

From this message, it can be expected that Rocky may rise from the waters and the audience will witness a thrilling journey and violent collision in KGF Chapter 3.

