KGF 2 Clocks 1 Year; Makers Hint At KGF 3 Plot

New Delhi: The makers of KGF on Friday hinted about the Chapter 3 as KGF 2 completed its one rocking year of its theatrical release.

The makers today dropped a video giving a glance at KGF Chapter 2’s journey, Rocky Bhai and his quest to becoming the ruler of KGF.

The most powerful promise kept by the most powerful man 💥 KGF 2 took us on an epic journey with unforgettable characters and action. A global celebration of cinema, breaking records, and winning hearts. Here’s to another year of great storytelling! #KGFChapter2#Yash… pic.twitter.com/iykI7cLOZZ — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 14, 2023

Another text in the video reads: Mother of all collisions is yet to be witnessed.

From this message, it can be expected that Rocky may rise from the waters and the audience will witness a thrilling journey and violent collision in KGF Chapter 3.