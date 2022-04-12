KGF 2 Beats RRR With Record-Breaking Advance Booking For Day One

Bengaluru: KGF 2 is set to make some unprecedented records at the Box Office. The Yash starrer has already surpassed SS Rajamouli’s RRR in terms of its advance booking in the Hindi market. As per the latest trade buzz, KGF 2 is all set to create a thunderous record at the Box Office on its opening day itself considering the advance booking reports which are only expected to go higher from her.

While the Yash starrer will be hitting the theatres on Thursday, the film has been screened for a selected audience outside India.

As per a viral tweet made from the official handle of the Indian Box Office, KGF: Chapter 2 has already earned Rs 20.25 crore (gross) with maximum business – Rs 11.40 crore coming from the Hindi version, followed by Rs 4.90 crore from the Kannada version which is where Rockstar Yash belong from.

Here’s how much KGF 2 has fetched from its advance booking on day one in all the languages:

Hindi: Rs 11.40 crore

Kannada: Rs 4.90 crore

Tamil: Rs 2 crore

Malayalam: Rs 1.90 crore

Telugu: Rs 5 lakh

Total Day 1 advance booking (gross): Rs 20.25 crore

Umair Sandu, who is one of the members of the Censor Board overseas, took to Instagram stories to share his review of the film. In his long post on social media, the film critic called KGF 2 an ‘epic blockbuster.’ He also wrote that the film is a masterclass for those trying to make a massy entertaining film that looks solid on all parameters.

KGF 2 features Sanjay Dutt in the role of a larger-than-life villain. The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, and Archana Jois among others. It is the second part of the KGF franchise and shows Rocky Bhai’s fight to win the KGF Gold Mines and end the atrocities on the those working there.