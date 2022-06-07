KFC Switches To Cabbage Mix In Australia Due To Lettuce Shortage

Canberra: As Australia is struggling with a shortage of lettuce, fast food giant KFC has been forced to make menu changes in its burgers and wraps in the country.

It comes as shoppers in Australia have been hit with soaring prices for some fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Due to the recent floods in NSW [New South Wales] and QLD [Queensland] we’re currently experiencing a lettuce shortage. So, we’re using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice,” the company told customers in a statement on Tuesday.

The company told customers: “If that’s not your bag, simply click ‘customise’ on your chosen product and remove lettuce from the recipe :)”.

The change was certainly not the “bag” of some social media users.

It is not the first time this year that the company has been hit with shortages of food items.

In January, KFC Australia had to modify its menu due to a lack of its key ingredient, chicken.

Meanwhile, the world’s biggest fast food company McDonald’s suffered a shortage of chips in some of its Asian outlets, including those in Japan and Singapore, due to the global supply chain crisis.