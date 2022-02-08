KFC & Pizza Hut apologises after being under fire over posts on Kashmir

New Delhi: After carmaker Hyundai, fast food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut drew immense backlash on social media over posts on Kashmir by their Pakistan-based franchise.

KFC, a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain, in a social media post supported the separatists in Kashmir and posted “Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris.”

KFC on Monday apologised following an outrage on social media over a post from its Pakistan-based franchise supporting separatists in Kashmir.

Another QSR chain Pizza Hut also issued a statement saying “it does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media” after facing backlash over an Instagram post on Kashmir by its official handle in Pakistan.

Both KFC and Pizza Hut are subsidiaries of US-based Yum! Brands that also owns popular QSR brand Taco Bell.

Similarly, an Instagram post from the verified account of ‘Pizzahutpak’ had said, “We stand with you. Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Both the social media posts have been deleted after #BoycottKFC and #BoycottPizzaHut started trending on Twitter.