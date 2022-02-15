Key Suspect In R-Day Violence Deep Sidhu Killed In Road Accident

Chandigarh: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who was the prime suspect in last year’s Republic Day violence, died in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana, state police confirmed.

The accident occurred around 8: 30 pm near the Singhu border, the centre of last year’s farmer protests. He was gravely wounded and died on the way to the hospital.

His body’s been sent to the Sonepat Civil Hospital for autopsy, police sources said.

Notably, Sidhu was facing a criminal trial for engineering the violence that ensued at the Red Fort on Republic Day last year.