Kerala urges Union govt for more COVID-19 vaccines

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government has sought Centre’s help for more coronavirus vaccines for vaccinating health workers who missed the jab.

It has also asked the health workers to register again to receive the shot.

State health minister KK Shailaja has written to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in this connection as vaccination drive enter the second phase.

So far, 3, 36,327 (94 per cent of the revised target) health workers and 57,658 front-line fighters (38 per cent) have received the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine in the state. In addition, 23,707 health workers have got the second dose.

Health minister Shailaja said more doses of vaccine should be provided for the vaccination of the third priority group who are above the age of 50.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed that the state has reported a 5.3 per cent dip in fresh COVID cases in the state in the third week of February.