Kerala School Introduces Iris, India’s First Generative AI Humanoid Teacher

Thiruvanathpuram: A school in Kerala has introduced India’s first AI teacher robot named ‘Iris’. This robot is developed in collaboration with Makerlabs Edutech.

It aims to bring new innovations in the field of education by offering personalised learning experience for students. The AI teacher has been deployed at KTCT Higher Secondary School, Thiruvanathpuram.

Built under the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) project initiated by NITI Aayog, this AI teacher robot, Iris, boasts a range of features aimed at revolutionising traditional teaching methods.

According to the developer, this AI robot has an in-built voice assistant and is powered by an Intel chipset. It uses an Android app interface to offer personalised learning experiences and interact with people.

It is equipped with wheels and is designed to understand and speak different languages and complex problems across different subjects.