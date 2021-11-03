Kerala: Sabarimala Temple Opens For Devotees For Chithira Attavishesha Puja

Thiruvananthapuram: The Sabarimala temple in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala opened for devotees for Chithira Attavishesha Puja on Wednesday.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, devotees will be allowed through the virtual queue booking system.

Board said devotees will have to produce a certificate showing they are fully vaccinated and added that devotees can also produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hrs.

Board further said the temple would open for a two-month-long pilgrimage season on November 15.