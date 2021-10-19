Kerala Rains: Idukki Dam Gates Opened To Control Water Levels

Thiruvananthapuram: The officials of Idukki dam today opened the shutter of the dam to ease the pressure on the structure in the wake of heavy rainfall in the southern state. As soon as the gates opened, one lakh litre of water gushed out of the dam that is back bone of the state’s hydel projects.

This is the fourth time that the shutters of Asia’s largest arc dam is opened. Before today, the gates were opened in 1981, 1992 and 2018.

Since the reservoir itself does not have shutters, two sluice gates of the Cheruthoni dam, part of the reservoir, were opened by 50 cm to release 100 cumecs of water. The first sluice gate, out of the five, was lifted at 11.05 am, followed by the second at 11.55 am. The water level at the time of opening was 2,398.04 ft.

As many as 200 families residing in the downstream have been evacuated by local authorities.

Officials said that the water from the dam took an earmarked river path, submerging Cheruthony town on the way. The authorities have sounded high alert in Ernakulam and Alapuzha districts.

The shutters of the Kaki Ananthodu Dam in Pathanamthitta district were opened on Monday. Moozhiyar and Maniyar dams have also been opened. The shutters of Peechi, Chimmini, Poomala, Asurankundu, Pathazhakundu and Vazhani dams in Thrissur district have been opened to prevent flooding.