Kerala Rains: 8 Dead Over 4 Missing, Army Deployed In Flood-Affected Areas

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as eight people have been killed and over four persons reported missing after heavy rains lashed Kerala since Friday evening. On the state government’s request, the Army and Air Force have stepped in.

Helicopters are on standby and all bases under Southern Air Command are on high alert. The Army has deployed its personnel in flood-affected areas.

An Army column comprising about 30 personnel has moved to Kanjirappalliin Kottayam district from Pangode military station.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has decided to deploy 11 teams in Kerala for rescue work.

Visuals have emerged on social media from various parts of the Kottayam district, including a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stuck in floodwater and locals rescuing passengers from it.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more rains on Sunday also.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday morning issued an advisory that people have to be extremely cautious and under no circumstances should they ignore the warnings that are given from time to time.